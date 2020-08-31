5 Best wedding themes that a Scorpio bride may like to opt for

Scorpio people are intense, secretive, passionate and a bit obsessive. They like to keep things simple yet elegant. So, here are the best wedding themes they can go for.

Scorpio season starts from October 23 and ends on November 22. Like Cancer and Pisces, it’s also a water sign. Some of the traits of a Scorpio person are intense, loyal, passionate, strategic, extremely curious, obsessive, etc. They are more attracted to anything that is intense and dark. And that’s why you may often observe black colour in their home décor.

So, what would be the wedding theme for a Scorpio bride? They are someone who also prefers privacy. So, here are some wedding themes that a Scorpio bride may like to opt for.

Best wedding themes for Scorpio brides:

Garden wedding

Since these people are very secretive and like to maintain their privacy, so they might like to arrange a simple and intimate garden wedding with their close ones. And they also wouldn’t overdo with the decoration.

Forest wedding

These people have an intense personality. So, a forest wedding would be a great idea for them. They would love to take vows amidst wildflowers and trees.

Beach wedding

Scorpions are highly romantic and passionate about their spouse. So, a beach wedding would be perfect for them as it makes the entire function extremely romantic.

Vintage wedding theme

A vintage wedding theme makes everything classic with its antique style decoration. So, the intense personality of a Scorpio bride may like to opt for it.

Modern wedding theme

A modern wedding theme incorporates geometric shapes, minimal design, sleek seats, structural backdrop, etc. Scorpio brides might like this kind of wedding as they are the epitome of style and elegance.

