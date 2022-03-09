5 Bollywood celebrities who opted for a lovely intimate wedding

When celebrities marry, the entire world must be informed. It transforms into a grand, lavish affair that captures the essence of a big, fat Indian wedding. However, not everyone chooses to walk down the aisle in this manner. Many celebrities choose to marry without going all out and spending a lot of money. And it appears that getting married in low-key wedding ceremonies is the 'it' thing this season, as a number of Bollywood celebrities have shunned the spotlight in favour of a ‘simple wedding.

Scroll below to see these 5 Bollywood celebrity couples who had low-key weddings away from media and fans.

1. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina and Vicky's wedding was a small affair, with only the couple's family and close friends in attendance. The couple may appear to have had a lavish wedding at a 700-year-old palace, but this was not the case. On December 9, the couple married in front of a small group of 100 people. With the exception of the 'thaam-jhaam' moment, their wedding was absolutely stunning!

2. Patralekha and Rajkummar Rao

After 11 years of love, romance and friendship, on November 15, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa exchanged vows at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in New Chandigarh. If there is such a phrase, it would be "key wedding celebrations." We were smitten by the couple's choice of a simple yet beautiful wedding, from the decorations to their wedding attire.

3. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

If there is such a thing as low-key wedding celebrations, this couple is the epitome of it. The couple got married in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh in the presence of 20 guests. Many people were taken aback when the couple announced their wedding on Instagram. However, for this couple, keeping the most important day of their lives private was ideal!

4. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

The intimate wedding of Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi took place on February 15th in the garden area of Dia's residential colony, and it was a beautiful ceremony. It was a completely waste-free and environmentally friendly ceremony. The materials used in the minimal decor were all-natural and biodegradable. Oh, and the Vedic ceremony was led by a woman priest, which was the cherry on top for Dia and Vaibhav!

5. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal married in Alibaug's sprawling Mansion House at the beginning of 2021. Due to the pandemic, the couple decided to hold their much-anticipated nuptials at the Alibaug property, despite their initial plans to have a beautiful destination wedding in Thailand. An intimate mehendi ceremony was followed by a haldi ceremony and an adorable wedding ceremony for the celebrity couple.

Based on these celebrities, it appears that a low-key or secret wedding isn't uncommon in Bollywood. Whatever the case may be, their fans are ecstatic to learn that their favourite Bollywood celebrities have found and are happy with their ideal life partner.

