5 Bollywood Couples who had inter community marriages

Several Bollywood couples had a cross-cultural wedding. Here are 5 of the most popular ones to inspire you if you are planning to have a cross-cultural wedding.
Weddings are a sacred bond of togetherness and union. It is not just the coming together of two people rather a merging of two families for the rest of their lives. It is a celebration of love and commitment. With several rituals and ceremonies, the day bind the couple and both families for eternity. And it's even more beautiful when two cultures come together to celebrate this union. 

Many Bollywood celebs got married in cross-cultural style. Many couples in tinsel town got married by beautifully bringing together each other’s traditions and cultures to the wedding. If you’re someone who is planning on having a cross-cultural wedding, then scroll down to check out how some of the most popular Bollywood couples had inter-community marriages.

Check out 5 of the most popular Bollywood couples who had a cross-cultural wedding. 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas 

One of the most awaited weddings of 2018, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra has two wedding ceremonies. A Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s royal Umaid Bhawan Palace. The three-day extravaganza affair was nothing short of a fairytale.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan 

Their marriage was two cultures coming together – a Punjabi kudi and the Nawab of Pataudi. Instead of having a nikah or a traditional Hindu wedding, they opted for a registered marriage, followed by a private ceremony with just a few family members. 

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh 

Deepika is a Kannada Brahmin and Ranveer is a Sindhi – the couple incorporated both their cultures for their wedding. They got married in Konkani style first and had a Sindhi wedding the next day in Lake Como, Italy. 

Genelia D’Souza and Ritesh Deshmukh 

This super-cute couple wedding was an amalgamation of two distinct cultures. While Genelia is Catholic, Ritesh is a Marathi. They got married in 2012 in both Maharashtrian and Christian style to honour each other’s traditions.  

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover 

While Bipasha is a Bong and Karan is a Punjabi, their cross-culture wedding was a beautiful fusion of the cultures of two different states. They had a Bengali wedding but with some Punjabi fun. For instance, Bipasha made her entry dancing on dhols.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

