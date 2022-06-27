5 Bollywood engagement rings that have received the most attention

The promise of marriage is represented by the engagement ring, which also represents loyalty and commitment to a valued spouse. Since they were very young, every woman in the home has dreamed of the day when they will wear a massive diamond engagement ring. Their obsession with diamond rings is something they can never get enough of. Diamonds are indeed every girl's best friend. However, many Bollywood celebrities have chosen to step up their game by maintaining the status quo of the engagement ring, which is utterly classic, pricey, and deserving of drawing everyone's attention.

Here, we present to you five Bollywood stars whose engagement rings have grabbed the most attention.

1. Shilpa Shetty

Raj Kundra, a business tycoon, wed Shilpa Shetty in a lavish Indian ceremony. Raj Kundra is said to have given his lovely actor wife a ring worth three crore rupees. Shilpa Shetty's wedding diamond is undoubtedly unique, much like the wearer. A 20-carat heart-shaped solitaire in her engagement ring was shipped from London, that looks extremely charming and breath-taking.

2. Deepika Padukone

In their most opulent Sabyasachi attire, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were married in a beautiful yet intimate wedding at Lake Como, Italy. Deepika can be seen showing off her stunning ring in every photo. The actress' engagement ring ranges in price from Rs 1.3 to Rs 2.7 crore. It is a platinum rectangular solitaire that looks stunning on the Piku actress.

3. Priyanka Chopra

It has a cushion-cut diamond set in platinum with what appear to be little baguette diamonds on the sides and is a classic design. The cushion-shaped diamond is fairly substantial and likely weighs 5 carats or more. The traditional white setting of the ring is made of platinum or white gold. The ring's classic design and elegance go wonderfully with Chopra's traditional aesthetic. The ring is estimated to be worth Rs 2.1 crore.

4. Anushka Sharma

Anushka married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 and always dresses to the nines, including her engagement ring. It had lovely twin jewels with little diamonds set on them, and a larger solitaire on top. The venue, the power couple's appearance, and even the engagement ring, which cost close to a crore, were all picture-perfect.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor resembled a Begum in every way when she wed Saif Ali Khan in 2012. A lovely round diamond finished off her stunning attire. The actor proposed to Bebo with a huge seven-carat diamond set in a platinum band, justifying the title of a Nawab.

Gals, isn't it cute how passionately their husbands adore them?

Also Read: 3 Striking takeaways from Khatija Rahman's wedding reception décor