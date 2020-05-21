5 Common wedding questions brides feel too embarrassed to ask

Some brides are not comfortable with asking certain questions on their wedding day. Here are 5 of the most common questions brides have but don’t ask.

After months of wedding planning, it is finally the day to walk down the aisle. You have been waiting for this day for a long time and finally, it’s happening. And you start getting nervous and some questions pop in your mind that you feel too shy or embarrassed to ask someone. While for most of these questions, your friends come to your rescue but others you might not feel so comfortable to ask.

Every bride has her own set of questions that she feels too embarrassed to ask sometimes. While some brides don’t fear to ask anything but some just don’t feel comfortable. Since you are too afraid to ask some of the simplest and most common things even to your best friend, we have a list of TMI questions that might be bothering you as a bride.

Scroll down to find solutions to some of the most common questions brides have but are too embarrassed to ask.

How will I use the bathroom in my wedding dress?

This is where your sister, favourite cousin or best friend comes in. Don’t be shy, just ask them for help. You need someone to lift your dress up while you attend to your business. And if you’re too embarrassed to do that, try sitting in the opposite direction – just be careful.

What if I get my periods on my wedding day?

Well, this is something that can be really inconvenient for the brides. You can ask for a pill from your doctor to delay it by a few days, if you don’t suffer from a health condition. I repeat, only take under the supervision of a gynaecologist.

My wedding is in the summer, how can I keep myself smelling fresh?

Yes, even the most ladylike brides can face this problem. What you can do is keep a travel-sized deodorant in your purse or ask a friend or family member to keep it – so that you can frequently apply it whenever you need.

What if I get too nervous to get married on the day?

It is okay for brides to get nervous on their big day. After all, it’s the starting of a new chapter in your life. A slight twinge of stress on your wedding is normal. Try to shake off the nerves and think how lucky you are to get married to someone you love.

Is it okay if I am too tired to have sex on my wedding night?

Not at all! You don’t have to pressure yourself to do something you don’t want to do. Plus, it will be a lot more fun when you are not tired.

ALSO READ: Wedding Skincare: 5 Treatments every bride to be should avoid during the wedding week

ALSO READ: 5 Indian destinations for the ultimate romantic break once the lockdown is over

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×