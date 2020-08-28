  1. Home
5 Creative ways to encourage social distancing in your wedding

With all the social distancing norms, your wedding might tend to face a dampener. Use these creative ideas to make it a fun and enthusiastic function.
11818 reads Mumbai
5 Creative ways to encourage social distancing in your wedding
Though people are getting married amidst this COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining social distancing norms is the prime criteria for the function. Along with that, a limited guest list, wearing masks, sanitisation are some of the other rules that have to be maintained for arranging a wedding function.

However, with all these norms and rules, the actual fun and spirit of the big occasion may fade. And nobody wants to make their own wedding function boring. So, they can just use some creative and unique ways to encourage social distancing to make the occasion enthusiastic.

Read below to know the creative ways to encourage social distancing at your wedding:

1.Guests would be wearing their own masks. But you can give each of them a customised face mask to wear during the function. This will be fun.

2.Plan a unique seating arrangement where distance is maintained by guests and two to three guests can sit on each sofa. Now, scatter them differently all over the area.

3.When you need to communicate something to your guests for wearing masks or using hand sanitiser, write your words in a quirky manner and keep it together with the sanitiser. This way, guests will understand what to do. Just be creative with your words.

4.For the lunch or dinner, it’s better to avoid buffet-style to maintain social distancing and instead opt for plated meals. This is the safest way to maintain all the guidelines in the wedding.

5.During this time, it’s also necessary to keep an eye on the wedding rituals. You can pre-decide which are safe to perform and maintain social distancing.

Also Read: 6 Fairy light décor ideas to transform your wedding into a whimsical wonderland

Credits :brides, getty images

