5 CRUCIAL things to keep in mind when sending a ‘Save the Date’

It’s finally time to send your save the dates. While you are understandable, brimming with excitement, be sure to keep these things in mind while sending them to your guests.

He popped the question and you said yes! Now is the time to send your very first ‘Save the Date’. Save the date is like a pre-invitation which you send way before your wedding. Just to let people know that you are getting married and to literally save the date to attend your special day. The guests can just keep themselves free on that day to be a part of your celebrations.

It is the very first semi-formal invite that you send out as a couple. The couple shares details like the venue, the date and other basic information. While sending a save the date, it is crucial to keep a few things in mind. Here are 5 things to follow while sending your pre-invitation.

Decide the time

Be clear as to when to send the invites. Make sure to not send them too early or too late. Send them around six to seven months before your wedding.

Choose a design

Since this isn’t the actual wedding invitation, you can experiment with the design and try to give it your own quirky style.

Include all details

It is essential for you to include all the necessary details like your names, the venue details and date. You can also include the nearby hotels to make the life of your guests easier.

Be clear about who’s invited

Have clarity as to who all do you want to attend your big day. If it is an adults-only wedding, then make sure to specify it.

Don’t just send the electronic ones

Sure, sending the emails is way easier. But still to be doubly sure of your save the date reaching everybody, also send them the old school way by mailing the hard copy.

Credits :Pexels

