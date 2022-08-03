5 Decor ideas for your chic and trendy desert wedding

The shimmering golden sand, royal palaces and grand wedding entrance- a wedding in the desert or desert-themed wedding can give you chills on your big day. Agree with us or not, there is something extremely beautiful about the charm of barren land. Boho and tribal traces, eclectic elements, tropical touches, warm, dusky colour palettes and decadent cactus backdrops will create a most romantic ambience to tie the knot. Well, when it comes to a desert-themed wedding there are endless options to jazz your venue with but all you have to pay heed to is the little detailing to beautify your space. If you don’t know where to start, then fret not! Here we compiled a list of beautiful desert-themed decor details that will make your sizzling venue even hotter along with a romantic twist.

A statement cacti backdrop with drapes with fairy lights

Cacti are the real heart of a desert-inspired wedding. A saguaro cactus can be converted into a super beautiful backdrop with the touch of some floral garlands and sheer drapes. Moreover, to make it more whimsy and romanticises the venue you can deck the prickly cactus in fairy lights or bulbs. Doesn’t it sound delicate and dreamy?

The potted ceiling suspend

A desert wedding without the tinges of potted plants and foliage is incomplete in itself. To liven up the entrance, choose coated jaali on the roof and hang the potted plants at random places for a soothing greenhouse touch. Accompany the space between plants with yellow bulbs for a much-needed dazzle and glow.

Mossy Archways for the entrance

To bring desert life to your venue, you can go with mossy archways fabricated from air plants. Accompany it with different rich floras from the barren land to elegantly twist the appearance of your entrance. White florals can be paired with soothing lush greens to create eye-pleasing décor.

The potted succulent aisle for the win

Covering the wedding aisle with rustic potted succulents is yet another way to bring a new dimension to your décor while incorporating a touch of refreshing colour and unusual texture into the ceremony space. Play with the type of planters to affix endless interest. Consider pretty pots and different types of fresh herbs to lend a typical summer-spring vibe. A printed Persian carpet for the aisle accentuates the appearance while adding bohemian feels.

A Southwestern-inspired cosy lounge

A Southwestern-inspired lounging area will pull off the vibes of cosiness and royalty while boosting the oomph of your guests. Play up with the eclectic prints and textures, soft cushiony bohemian pillows, wicker swivel chairs, weaved wooden couches and fire-red walls for perfection.

