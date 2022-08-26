5 Decor ideas for your peaceful Keralite wedding

A flawless scenery of the rising sun, cool breeze gushes the face, open sea, and docile bay waters, Kerala not only offers stunning wedding venues but a Kerala wedding is brimmed with gorgeous, royal and spectacular elements to beautify the beginning of an eternal relationship. Right from authentic cuisine to intricate golden sculptures and idols- Kerala offers beautiful accents that can turn your most important day into a magical affair. Bring a traditional yet magical charisma to your wedding by opting for Kerala-inspired décor elements. Here we bring you 5 décor ideas that will assist you in pulling off a stunning Keralite wedding.

1. Beautiful golden statues or Ganapati decorated idols as the tabletop

Kerala features beautiful and intricately worked traditional idols and statues in the wedding to make the place all decked in holy spiritual vibes. Right from big vessels like Kalash filled with petals to lavishing vases and statues with garlands to create a ravishing tablescape- a Keralite wedding is decked up in pretty ornaments that will amplify the décor of D-day. You can go with these same traditional adornments and spruce their appearance by filling them with floras.

2. A classic dome-shaped mandap

The dome reflects the classic beauty and will accentuate your wedding mandap like no other. Give it a refreshed twist with mogra to make the complete look like a million bucks! You can cover all the sides of the mandap with loose strings of mogra and randomly add roses to accentuate the overall look for added beauty. Big oversize plants can be fixed in the background to make everything elegant, nice and natural.

3. Oversized banana leaves lush backdrop

What comes to mind as soon as you hear the word Kerala? Obviously, banana leaves! A Keralite wedding is always incomplete without some big oversize shrubberies. For an offbeat look, try creating a backdrop rich in foliage. You can place some banana leaves in big golden-tinted vases on the sides to affix sweet-summer spring vibes to your nuptial. The strings of greenery on the ceiling not only bejewel your venue but also look extremely soothing while giving a calm to the eyes.

4. Mogra strings accompanied with roses

The beautiful white mogra is a type of bloom that is always hinted at in a South-Indian wedding. And why not? Its gorgeous look and enchanting fragrance are a blessing for all the senses. Do you want a beautiful entrance walkway décor? Assorted white mogra strings accompanied by beautiful red roses will make way for a fairylike look. You can also use a greenery-covered square cut frame as the border to enchant the whole look.

5. Pastel blooms wedding aisle

While the floral aisle is evergreen and looks spectacular, this timeless floral décor trend can be converted and experimented with in varied ways to bring out the best. Pampas, dried leaves, and mogras can be double up with pastel hinted floras for an off-beat floral décor for your D-Day.

