5 Devilishly fun cocktails you need at your bachelorette party

When planning a bachelorette party for the bride to be, you probably want your drinks to be as strong as your squad. Yet, it is the perfect time to get creative and infuse colors and themes into your cocktails for the evening to thrill all those you're celebrating with. Right from edible glitter laced mocktails to decadent cocktails and blonde ale, we bring you scintillating drinks that will amp up the vibe of your hen’s bash.

Sinful Nutella shots

This one’s relatively easy, all you have to do is rim a glass with salted caramel sauce. Then add ice, a spoon of Nutella, a splash of Bailey's and vodka to a shaker. Shake and serve in a shot glass! Should you wish to make a non-alcoholic version of this, simply replace the liqueur with chocolate milk and serve it up!

A Sparkling Pink Surprise

You will need a Champagne flute for this one. Begin by coating the rim of the flute with whipped cream and sprinkles. Then add a splash of sparkling rosé and a scoop of ice cream to the mix.

Glorious Golden love

You shall need to pour in white wine, vodka in a glass and top it with a pinch of edible gold glitter. Garnish with a twist of lemon for this one and enjoy!

Cotton candy champagne

Lots of cotton candy and a generous splash of Champagne are the core ingredients for this cocktail. You will also need to garnish it with a bit of rock candy for an added flair as the cotton candy would soon melt.

Quirky Unicorn mimosas

A generous dash of sherbet, vodka and champagne are what you’ll need for these. Simply rim a Champagne flute with edible glitter and then and in the blend of spirits. Stir the mix and serve this drink with some nice churros.

These drinks shall add style and sass to your evening, so be sure to have these served at your bachelorette bash!

Also Read: Types of liqueurs you must have at your bachelor party