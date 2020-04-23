5 Distractions that might ruin your dream wedding

Your wedding is one of the best days of your life. You must have spent a fortune and a lot of time planning to make it the best day. With everything on the line, the last thing you’d want is to unintentionally ruin your big day. Because weddings can be hectic, they may even bring the worst out of you alongside the good. Which is why it is important to know what you might be doing wrong to let unnecessary toxicity ruin your wedding.

Of course, nobody intentionally sets out to ruin their own wedding. But with strenuous wedding planning and being constantly on-the-go can unwittingly make you do things that might end up sabotaging your wedding day. Sometimes it's not even your fault – things just don’t go the way you planned them. But that doesn’t mean you can’t fix them or you should call it off. One thing to keep in mind is weddings are a tough job that requires a lot of patience. That being said, let’s look at some of the most common distractions that you’d want to avoid before your D-day.

Here are 5 distractions that might ruin your BIG day.

You fight with your fiancé

There can be some misunderstandings which might make you furious. But pretty please, let it slide! Small problems can be resolved after you’re married – you’ll have plenty of time.

Not getting along with family

This is something that is bound to happen. You might not agree with everything your or his parents say and they might not agree with you. But try to reach common ground to avoid arguments for the sake of having a great time at your wedding.

Not having a financial roadmap

You might want to go all out with extravaganza flower arrangements, but do you really want to run out of money on your wedding? We thought so. Plan out how much you want to spend and on what. Don’t forget to include the gifts, money envelopes and other little expenses.

Not seeing eye-to-eye with your vendor

Okay! Wedding vendors are the ones who are going to make your wedding a grand success. Interview them before hiring the vendors. If you have mixed feelings, don’t hire them! Make sure you and your vendor are on the same page to keep the wedding from falling apart.

Constantly overthinking about making it the “perfect day”

If you want everything to be perfect, you’re going to waste a lot of time making sure that it is – or trying to. That’s not what should define your perfect day. It is a day you end marrying the love of your life. Beginning the next chapter and cherishing that moment is what will make your day “perfect”.

