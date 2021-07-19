5 Easy and quick hacks to rejuvenate your tired eyes before the wedding

Back to back functions, improper sleep and stress can make the eyes of the brides to be tired and sleepy. So, here are 5 hacks to use before the D-Day to have refreshed and rejuvenated eyes.

Due to the several functions related to wedding, brides to be have to stay late at night and for the improper sleep, their eyes look tired and sleepy. If this continues, then their eye makeup will not look good on the D-Day. They will constantly feel sleepy, tired and may have dark circles around the eyes for not having enough sleep. So, here are some easy and quick hacks to use right before your wedding to rejuvenate your tired eyes.

Potato Juice

Potato juice contains Vitamin A and an enzyme called catecholase which help reduce the puffiness and brighten up the skin around your eyes. So, before the wedding, just grate some potatoes and strain the juice of it to apply under your eyes with a cotton ball. After 15 minutes, you can wash it off to get rejuvenated eyes before the wedding rituals.

Sheet mask

You can also apply eye sheet masks to reduce the tiredness of your eyes. Sheet masks can do wonder in 15 minutes to make your skin rejuvenated, soft and glowing. So, buy some eye sheet masks before your wedding to utilise them during the big day.

Eye serum or cream

If you have a good quality eye serum or cream, then you can massage the skin around your eyes with the same for 5 minutes. Do the massage with circular motion maintaining clockwise and anticlockwise direction. The skin around your eyes is extremely tender, so don’t put too much pressure.

Soaked green tea leaves

Green tea leaves are packed with antioxidants which can brighten up your skin around the eyes. So, you can apply some soaked green tea leaves taking them together in a clean and soft cloth, or else, you can apply the leaves directly.

Cucumber slices

It’s an old home remedy but highly effective. Close your eyes and apply one slice of cucumber for 15-20 minutes on it. Your eyes will feel refreshed and rejuvenated.

Also Read: 4 Yoga asanas every bride to be should practice daily during their pre wedding arrangements

Share your comment ×