5 Essential tips to nail the perfect South Indian bridal look for your wedding

A gorgeous silk saree with heavy gold jewellery and makeup are the quintessential parts of the perfect South Indian bridal look. Here are some important tips to follow to nail the look.

South Indian bridal look is associated with gorgeous traditional sarees, subtle makeup with bold lips, heavy gold jewellery with temple motif, etc. The sarees also have vibrant colours with exquisite designs that represent different motifs like peacock, temple, leaves, etc.

If you are planning to opt for the perfect South Indian bridal look, then check out below for the main requirements. For more help, you can follow the videos below.

Tips to get the perfect South Indian bridal look:

Jewellery

South Indian jewellery is usually heavy and represents the temple motif. So, make sure you get the right pieces to adorn yourself. Check out the video below for more help.

Traditional sarees

When it comes to South Indian wedding, then Kanjeevaram sarees are the main outfits that come to our mind. But there are a plethora of other sarees that you can opt for your D-Day. Check the video below.

South Indian bridal makeup

South Indian bridal look is incomplete without gorgeous eye makeup and bold lips. This video can help you with a glimpse of South Indian bridal makeup.

South Indian bridal hairstyle

Long braid covered with flower garland is a speciality of South Indian brides. It goes perfect with the entire attire. Check the video below to get the right hairstyle that matches with your South Indian bridal look.

Blouse design

South Indian brides look stunning when they pair up an elegant silk saree with a heavy design blouse on their wedding. So, here are some latest blouse design ideas for the brides to slay the South Indian bridal look.

