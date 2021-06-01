5 Expert approved trendy colours for your mehndi outfit

Are you getting confused about your mehndi outfit for wedding? Here are some trendy shades approved by Sanjay Desai, Director, Fabcurate to opt for your mehndi dress.

Indian weddings are a riot of colours and multiple functions. It is one of the most beautiful forms of weddings, and the various rituals performed mark the beginning of an important chapter in the bride's life. One of them is the mehndi ritual. It is a pre-wedding custom that is mostly about having fun, but it also has great historical and cultural value.

The question of "what to wear for mehndi" is one that most brides have. They mostly like to wear exquisite lehengas and cholis. The main colours are yellow, orange and red, but the melange includes a variety of additional colours as times and trends change. So, Sanjay Desai, Director, Fabcurate.com talks about the trendiest colours to opt for your mehndi function.

Lime Green

If you want to follow the trend of wearing green for your mehndi function but don't want it to look obvious, then this is the colour for you. Lime green is a very pretty shade as it is associated with energy and freshness.

Blue

This colour is for all the experimental brides out there who want to make a strikingly bold statement. You can even go ahead and break the rule of wearing lehengas and opt for a sensual blue jumpsuit with some chunky accessories.

Pastel Pink

You can never go wrong with pastel colours. It is the patented colour of millennials. Pink simply accentuates the look. You can even add green jewellery to create a colour contrast.

Fuchsia

It looks bold with a hint of femininity. A long skirt of the shade fuchsia with a red shirt will be a perfect outfit to nail your mehndi look.

Rustic orange

They say orange is the new black and it's true. We are going gaga over orange mehndi outfits and so should you. It is a very subtle way to turn all heads and catch all the attention.

