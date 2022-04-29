5 foods you must have at your Boho wedding ceremony

A Big Fat Indian Wedding isn't complete unless the honourable guests are served some finger-licking food. Previously, a Halwai and his team were in charge of the entire menu, but professional wedding caterers have recently taken their place in the kitchen. The latest food trends with international dimensions and one-of-a-kind exhibits are heating up wedding venues these days. One such theme is a Boho wedding, which is at the top of the wedding trend, and it has received more attention than ever before on any other social media platform. Because boho weddings are non-traditional in nature, feel free to select non-traditional menu items.

Here are 5 Boho food options that you can have at your wedding ceremony.

1. Wedding Cake

Bridal cakes are true works of art that must highlight one of life's most special occasions. Simply match with cakes decorated in a bohemian style. Cake decorations can be eye-catching if a colourful decor is used. Pink chocolate, fruit, roses, decorative feathers, and dreamcatchers can be used to decorate your wedding cake. If, on the other hand, wedding decorations are kept simple, naked cakes can be a good idea as a wedding cake.

2. Pea with Mint Soup

Cook it in a large vessel with enough boiling water and fresh peas and mints in a medium flame. Continuously stir. If you overcook it, the flavour of the pea will be lost. Thicken with buttermilk or sour curd. Season with salt and pepper to taste. It can be served chilled. Garnish with cream, crushed mint leaves, and peas, if desired. A healthy soup is a great way to start the feast.

3. Cheese Pasta

When it comes to dinnertime, this is probably the most obvious time to serve pasta. If you can't decide on just one style, opt for a food station or pasta buffet instead. As a result, everyone will be able to find a dish or two that they absolutely adore for dinner.

4. Cupcakes

Boho theme is more whimsical, romantic, and eclectic. Cupcakes, unlike traditional wedding cakes, do not require a fork and knife; in fact, plates are sometimes unnecessary because the wrapper serves as one. Because cupcakes are personalised, guests get the perfect portion with fewer leftovers. This even makes the food option more cute, easy to handle and so much fun to eat.

5. Caesar Salad

It's made with Romaine Lettuce and Croutons, as well as Lemon Juice, Black Pepper Cheese, Egg, Anchovies, Olive Oil, Garlic, and Vinegar Sauce. It's not only delicious, but it's also very healthy. Between all of the heavy dishes, it is a must at a wedding. It's a sophisticated Salad that's popular at weddings. Friends who are concerned about their fitness will be pleased. Bohemian cuisine consists of filling meals prepared with basic ingredients and salad is definitely one of those.

Outdoor celebrations are connected with bohemian style. That is why you should plan your wedding for the summer. Find a peaceful and green destination to celebrate your love. These delectable dishes will undoubtedly complement the setup of the event.

