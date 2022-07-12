5 Fun couple entry ideas for your engagement ceremony

Who says that a fancy big entrance is just for the wedding ceremony? Well, we warmly welcome you to the land of awe-inspiring engagement entry. Engagement or Roka ceremony is the very first juncture of your big fat nuptials and therefore having a bang at this event is of utmost importance to create beautiful everlasting memories. A fun yet impressive entrance with your partner is what you need to step out of the box and take this ceremony to next level. Here we bring you some super amazing entry ideas to inspire you rightly. Bookmark and keep reading if you want a remarkable couple entry on your engagement.

1. The sparkling way

Want to jazz up your couple entry? One of the best and most effortless ways to lit up your engagement is by adding a few sparklers on the sides. If you are having an outside ceremony then you can also opt for fireworks as you walk down the aisle and see the magic! To make it more personalised, you can ask your friends and family to stand on the aisle holding the sparklers.

2. Get ushered by the Dhol-walas

Well, Indian weddings are incomplete without the fun-loaded dance, sho-shaa and band-bajas. You can take benefit from this opportunity and enter in Bollywood style by tuning up on Punjabi songs. Take some help from the bridesmaids and groomsmen and ask them to dance with you. You can never go wrong with dhols and nagadas.

3. A royal horse-drawn carriage entry

If you want to make your entry all dreamy and elegant, then you can prepare a cinderella carriage decked up in pastel blooms with beautiful horses. You can also go with some oh-so-royal attires and keep the poses queenly for a majestic engagement landing and beautiful pictures.

4. Decorated buggy rides entry

When it comes to exciting and amusing engagement entry, buggy rides are always top the list. Be it auto, rickshaw or cycles, decorate it beautifully and you are all set to make an outstanding stellar couple entry. Throw in some white flowers and jump with your better half and we assure you it’s a sure shot win.

5. Flower shower entry

This is yet another pretty way for a dazzling entry! You can fill the aisle with red roses and make your close friends and family stand in the aisle and ask them to shower you both with rose petals as you approach the venue. This not only looks wow but it also helps in capturing some cute pictures of you and your better half.

