5 Fun tips to chase away the boredom from your wedding planning

1. Make the planning a contest

Have a competition with your fiancé to determine who can address the most wedding invites. Alternately, bring some buddies over and dare them to a contest to name and create the best wedding hashtag. There are countless methods to make wedding preparation into a game, which will make it more enjoyable for everyone.

2. Your helpers deserve a party, so plan one

Do you have nearly a thousand pending wedding-related tasks and reminders? To work out all the kinks and complications, host a dessert buffet at your house. Instead of sending numerous emails about the problem, host a friend and family dinner with your soon-to-be spouse, both of your parents, and other bridesmaids. You can make it a fun party to treat everyone who is helping plan the wedding and discuss the important facets with everyone in one place. Don't forget to relax with some wine and pizza!

3. Treat yourself for finishing the boring tasks

Did you book a new decorator or did your favorite DJ suddenly become available? Open that champagne bottle! After you finally choose your wedding dress, indulge yourself to your preferred lunch. It will be lot simpler to enjoy anything once you've finished a difficult chore if you have exciting treats to really look forward to.