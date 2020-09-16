5 Hollywood looks to take inspiration for bridesmaids to pull off the best makeup look

Looking for makeup ideas for your best friend or sister’s wedding? Take cues from these Hollywood celebrities to take your makeup game up a notch.

It goes without saying that most women love makeup – and why not? Makeup allows you to accentuate your beautiful features. And you should definitely look your best when you are attending a wedding. Also, makeup and hairstyle can make or break your overall look, which is why it is essential for bridesmaids to choose the right makeup. It can be difficult to choose when you have the internet swamping with so many ideas, which is why we are here to help.

While most women get their makeup done by a makeup expert, but some are creating their own beauty looks to attend an intimate wedding. Whether you are doing it on your own or booking a professional, we have compiled a list of makeup looks to take inspiration from.

If you are still in the trial and error process of finding your signature makeup look for your best friend or sister’s wedding, here are some ideas inspired by Hollywood celebrities that you can opt for.

Bold and sultry

Always on the top of her makeup game, Kylie Jenner took maroon to new levels with this look. We love the extra falsies complimented with a maroon lipstick for a bold and sultry makeup look. Don’t forget to apply loads the mascara right into the base of the lashes!

Gothic fantasy

Dark grey eyeshadow, blended with a glittery smoke-show eye is a look for bridesmaids who know how to make a statement. With milky skin, a hint of pink on the lips, and a velvet bow around the bun, this look on Katherine Langford will definitely give you an edge over others.

Oh-so-glamourous

Take cues from Gigi Hadid’s all glam look for the wedding. Pull the hair back in a bun and create some drama with a brown winged liner, signature feathered brows and a soft nude lip. The best thing about this look is you can pretty much wear it with any outfit.

Statement lip

Nothing beats the classic red lip! We love Sophie Turner’s go-to golden-yellow eyeshadow with a knockout matte red lipstick.

Soft glam

With her trademark ponytail, Ariana Grande looked nothing short of a Disney princess at the Grammys 2020. Bring some retro vibes with this high ponytail and glamorous yet natural makeup look - nude, glossy lip and a winged eyeliner.

