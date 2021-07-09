5 Important haircare tips for all monsoon brides

Monsoon makes our hair frizzy, oily and sticky which can be tough for would be brides. So, here are some haircare tips for all monsoon brides.

Monsoon really takes a toll on our hair making it extra oily due to the excess humid. And if you are going to be a monsoon bride, then you have got to do a lot of things to make your hair look flawless on the D-Day. If your hair gets different issues due to the weather, then it will look dull and lifeless during this wedding. So, here are some easy haircare tips for all monsoon brides.

Keep the hair dry

If the hair gets drenched by the rain, then dry your hair properly using a towel. But don’t use hair dryer as the excess heat may damage the hair quality. Rain water is acidic which can be harmful for your hair. So, dry it immediately.

Oil

During monsoon, have a good head massage with oil to keep it healthy. But don’t put too much oil as the humid then will make it too sticky.

Conditioner after shampoo

Don’t avoid applying conditioner after shampoo to retain the natural moisture of the hair. But don’t apply it on the scalp and only on the body of the hair.

Choose the right comb

To detangling your hair, always take the wide-toothed comb. If it becomes too much tough for you to detangle the hair, then use a mild serum.

Keep it open

Don’t tie your hair always as the rain water can stay there for a longer period of time and make it frizzier. So, keep it open most of the time as much as possible.

