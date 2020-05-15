5 Indian destinations for the ultimate romantic break once the lockdown is over

Check out these 5 honeymoon destinations for a luxurious and romantic getaway once the lockdown is over.

Due to the severity of the Coronavirus outbreak, many couples who had been planning dream honeymoons either had to cut short or cancel their trips. If you are a newlywed couple and had to cancel your honeymoon plan, this article is for you. If you’re thinking of dropping the plan altogether then don’t do that! Today, we have compiled a list of honeymoon destinations you can enjoy in India with your significant other after the travel restrictions have been lifted. These Indian destinations are great for a romantic luxury holiday if you don’t wish to travel overseas anytime soon.

A romantic getaway will not only help you take a break from all the stress but it will also let you happily embark on an entire lifetime together. Let the stars witness this love story amidst the mesmerising beauty of nature. We wish you to experience marital bliss not just anywhere but, in the most beautiful of places.

On that note, let’s look at some of the best honeymoon destinations in India you can go for once the restrictions have been lifted.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Andaman and Nicobar Islands will allow you to stretch your arms and get lost in the blissful moments of love. This is the destination to live your ocean dreams alongside your partner.

Kashmir

Not only will it satisfy your ineffable need to be adventurous but it will also let your love deepen as you glide through nature, hand in hand.

Kerala

From Kovalam to Munnar, Kerala is a beautiful land that renders to the rhythms of nature. It is a heaven for people looking for a getaway that truly beckons the soul.

Lakshadweep

“The world’s finest wilderness lies beneath the waves.” This is true for this heavenly escape into the world that hides beneath the surface. From aqua adventures to silken beaches, this place is perfect for a couple to enjoy their time together.

Shillong

The Capital of Meghalaya is a beautiful escape into the arms of nature. From cascading waterfalls to mystical waves, this city has a young vibe that makes it lively and a picture-perfect honeymoon destination.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×