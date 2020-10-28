5 Indian hill stations PERFECT to plan a destination wedding at

Ever fancy a wedding in the hills? Imagine marrying the one you love surrounded by majestic mountains, green hills and mystic clouds decked up your wedding attire and ready to start a new chapter. Check out these amazing hill stations in India to marry your better half.

If you reckon yourself as a mountain person and dream of tying the knot in a remote hill station, you've come to the right place! Surrounded by your loved ones and scenic views, hills are a fun place to get married at. We are here to give you a few splendid options to make that dream come true! Say your wedding vows on a hilltop enveloped by the majestic mountains and pine trees.

If you want your wedding to take place in the lap of nature, set in a dreamy location in a far off land amidst the blue-hued mountains and a vast horizon, check out this list of hill stations in India that are ideal for a destination wedding in the hills.

1. Mussoorie

A popular tourist destination, the surreal Doon valley surrounded by the pristine views of the Himalayas and thick forests, the clear blue skies and stars at night will be the perfect backdrop against your wedding pavilion. The best time to get married here is from February to June.

2. Shimla

The colonial architecture, pine-clad hills and breathtaking landscape make Shimla the perfect location for a hill retreat wedding. You’ll be surrounded by snow-clad mountains and an unforgettable view on your wedding day.

3. Lavasa

Away from the urban chaos of the city life, this exotic location is located in Maharashtra makes for an ideal place to get yourself married to your better half. With enchanting views of the lake on one side and the green enveloped hills on the other, this is the perfect destination wedding choice for people looking for luxury and comfort both.

4. Darjeeling

The breathtaking views of the Himalayan peaks, and surreal views of the tea estates, this hill station is going to steal your heart away on your wedding day! A charming little town, Darjeeling is going to be the perfect choice to marry your partner in.

5. Ooty

The capital of Nilgiris, this quaint little hill station reminds you of the vintage colonial towns with beautiful architectural churches. It is the perfect destination for tying the knot amidst tea gardens and blue hued mountains.

