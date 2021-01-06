5 Most adorable on screen proposals to take inspiration from

While popping the question to your special someone, take cues from some of these iconic movie proposals to sweep the love of your life off her feet!

Despite the pandemic, wedding season is in full swing and we do see everyone getting married around us. When it comes to love and romance, movies are the best way to take tips from. Be it first date ideas or ideas to propose the love of your life. Be it over-the-top or subtle, you will get all kinds of proposal ideas from the world of movies.

Movies have this larger than life aura about them and what better time to indulge in some cheesy romance, than when popping the question to your special someone. So take a look at these 5 best movie proposals and get inspired to plan a similarly iconic proposal.

Bride Wars

This one is perfect for people who want to have an intimate setting while asking the question. In the film, Fletcher and Emma are watching a movie and he plans a surprise for her inside a fortune cookie. The cookie has a ring inside and Fletcher completes the intimate proposal by saying, “If we're 99 years old and doing exactly this, that'll be good enough for me.”

Dostana

There is a scene in the film wherein Kunal plans a dreamy and romantic cosy night for Neha. They watch ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ together out in the open with a picnic basket and then dance away to glory in the rain. Although this isn’t a proposal per se, you can definitely take cues from it to charm your Bollywood-obsessed partner!

When Harry Met Sally

In this film, Harry chooses New Year’s Eve to express his feelings towards Sally. He runs after her and says, “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." You can take inspiration from this scene to word your feelings in such a way to sweep her off her feet.

Say Anything

This famous scene from the movie is something that can never get old. Lloyd Dobler holds the boombox over his head to serenade the woman he is head over heels in love with, Diane Court. While this isn’t exactly a proposal scene, you can always take inspiration from this classic scene to pop the question in this cheesy yet extremely iconic way!

Kal Ho Naa Ho

After the Aman fiasco, Rohit finally gathers the courage to pop the question to Naina and boy, does he do it in style. With the choir singing and red roses everywhere, he makes sure to have a quintessential romantic and grand setup. Take cues from this scene if you want to propose the love of your life in a larger-than-life yet sophisticated manner.

Also Read: 5 Ways to make a rainy wedding day fun

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×