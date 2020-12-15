5 Movies to watch to get ideas for planning your big day

Watch these movies that are all things wedding to experience the emotions and stress that the bride and groom go through and to borrow some gorgeous outfit inspirations.

Your wedding day is undoubtedly one of the most important days of your life. Naturally, you want everything to be picture-perfect. It’s pretty easy to get confused and hyperactive. It might seem stupid, but watching a wedding-themed film at such a time can not only soothe your nerves and give you a much-needed break but can also give you some ideas for your big day.

There are some films from which you can borrow some outfit and decor ideas for your d-day and these will help you get in the feel of being a bride. So, here is a list of 5 films that are all things wedding.

Bride Wars

Two best friends become arch-enemies as the wedding stress gets to them. This film shows the kinds of emotions a bride goes through while planning her wedding.

27 Dresses

Soothe your wedding jitters by watching Katherine Heigel in this rom-com and borrow some stunning outfit ideas from the film.

Monsoon wedding

From having a chaotic family reunion to the bride being nervous as hell, this film has it all. It shows the pomp and glory of Indian weddings and all the fun and processes associated with it.

Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani

While only a part of this film is focussed on the wedding. It is enough to give you glamorous destination weddings and outfit ideas.

Band Baaja Baraat

This film shows you several weddings and the plight of wedding planners in dealing with every kind of stressed bride and groom. It shows the sheer effort and hard work that goes into planning a wedding.

