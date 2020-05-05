5 Natural face masks for every skin type that every bride to be should try

Got flaky skin? Or sensitive? Here are 5 natural face masks for every skin type that a bride-to-be should try.

Planning your wedding can be a stressful job, which reflects on the face in the form of dry and dull skin. But what to do when all your beauty sessions get cancelled to a disease outbreak? With weddings postponed, and beauty sessions cancelled, brides are more tense than ever. Fret not! There are plenty of natural solutions to give your face the perfect glow without worrying about going to the salon.

Oily, dry or sensitive – whatever your skin type may be, there is nothing better than natural ingredients to give it a perfect glow. Treating yourself to a face masks can easily be done at the comfort of your home with a few simple ingredients. The best thing about DIY face masks is that you know about every ingredient you are applying on the face.

Here are 5 do-it-yourself face masks for the brides-to-be:

Honey and Avocado Mask for Dry Skin

Avocado is loaded with vitamins, healthy fats and antioxidants that moisturises the skin. Honey has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that hydrate the natural oils of the skin and brighten it.

The recipe:

Mix ½ avocado with 1 tablespoon of honey and olive oil in a bowl.

Apply the mixture evenly on the face and leave for 10-15 minutes.

Wash your face with warm water.

Cucumber and Tea Mask for Sensitive Skin

For sensitive skin, a mask prepared from cucumber and tea is great. Cucumber has anti-inflammatory properties which helps hydrate the skin and black tea, which contains antioxidants.

The recipe:

Soak 1 cup of black tea for 5 minutes and add a tablespoon of honey in it. You can add 1-2 drops of essential oil, if you want.

Now, take a small cucumber and cut it in thin slices. Let it soak for 10 minutes in the tea.

Place the cucumber slices on the face and rinse your face with warm water after 10-20 minutes.

Eggs and Aloe Vera for Oily Skin

Egg whites contain antibacterial properties that help absorb excess oil and avoid clogged pores. Aloe vera, on the other hand, soothes and hydrates the skin, which helps you get rid of irritation if you have any.

The recipe:

Mix one egg white and 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on the face and let it sit for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off with normal or warm water.

Oats, Honey and Banana Mask for Dull Skin

Oats act as a natural exfoliant that helps shed the dead skin cells that can give skin a dull appearance. Banana is packed with vitamin C and is a natural moisturiser.

The recipe:

Add two tablespoon of raw oats, 1 tablespoon of honey and half a banana in a bowl.

Mix it well and apply the mask in circular motions on the face for a few minutes.

Wash it off with warm water, pat dry and apply some moisturiser.

Brown Sugar, Olive Oil and Honey for Blackheads

Brown sugar boosts new cell production by preventing bacterial growth that keeps dead skin cells alive on the skin. Olive oil is great for cleansing and softening the outer layer of the skin.

The recipe:

Combine 2 tablespoons of brown sugar and olive oil in a bowl. Add 1 teaspoon of honey and mix well.

Bring the mixture to a thick consistency and rub the scrub on the face in circular motions. Remember to massage gently.

Do this for a few minutes and rinse it off with water.

Note: Just because these ingredients are natural that doesn’t mean they can do no harm. Some natural condiments can harm your skin. To be sure, apply only to a small area to check for allergies. If you already suffer from an allergy, talk to your dermatologist before incorporating these masks in your daily skin regimen.

