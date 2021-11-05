5 Offbeat ideas to add glamour and fun to your desi wedding

Everyone would like for their wedding to be remembered as that ‘glorious event of the season’. Planning a big fat desi wedding is even more special as you want to ensure there’s something for every type of guest attending the event. That is precisely why we bring you a few ways to add wicked fun to the evening. You can explore some of these offbeat ideas to amp up the fun quotient at your ceremony!

Right from the exciting food you dish up to special games you can play at your event; here are some intriguing strategies that will make your guests realize just how much you care about them having a great time.

Dish up delicious alcoholic gola or chuskis

You can add a bit of fun to the chuski experience by spiking the orange chuski with Vodka or Kala Khatta with a dash of white rum. So gear up to relive your childhood memories of ‘barf ka gola’ with a twist!

Have guests write you secret notes meant for the future

Have your guest pen sweet notes or words of wisdom intended for your 1st anniversary and your 10th wedding anniversary. They can then drop them into either of 2 boxes labelled "Year 1", and "Year 10". It can be a joy for the bride and groom to look back years later and discover what their loved ones wrote on their wedding day.

Get Temporary Tattoos

Weddings are where guests finally let their hair down and having a tattoo artist present can help them explore their wild side! People can get couple tattoos, fun messages tattooed on their skin and though the ink can be temporary, the fun would be permanent!

Place a box of comfy slippers for guests to slip into for hours of dancing

We can all agree that desi weddings are incomplete without shaking a leg. While almost everyone loves to dance, grooving to peppy tunes for long hours can take a toll on people wearing fancy, yet uncomfortable shoes and heels. Placing a box of comfortable chappals at the venue can make a world of difference and let your guests enjoy thumkas without the pain of shoe bite.

Arrange for a popcorn cart to offer treats during midnight feras

While the feras may take place long after midnight, you may find that your guests are quite ravenous. Serving up piping hot caramel popcorn can help keep their hunger pangs at bay as they enjoy your ceremony. After all, well-fed guests are the happiest ones!

Small gestures like these can ensure that every guest thoroughly enjoys your big day and looks back upon it as a thoughtfully planned wedding!

Also Read: 6 Different styles of wedding cakes that are ought to be at your wedding