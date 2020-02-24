5 Offbeat places in India for destination wedding

Planning for a destination wedding? Well, a destination wedding in India doesn't limit to locations like Goa, Udaipur and Jaipur. Our country has several other uncommon places which offer an astounding scenic beauty with the speciality of those regions. The destination weddings have been trending more since the past decade. But it can be a hectic job to choose the right place for your D-day. So, here we have provided you with a list of offbeat places in India for a destination wedding. Check them out.

Kerala

Kerala is known for its backwaters. It is an ideal yet unusual place for a destination wedding. For a beach wedding destination, Kerala houses numerous exotic wedding resorts. Kovalam is the best option for the destination wedding from September to March.

Havelock Island

Havelock Island in Andaman is a perfect place for a destination wedding. Blue skies, clear water, golden sands and mild weather make it one dreamy destination. Havelock offers unique resorts for arranging your destination wedding. From September to May, Havelock would be the best to enjoy your wedding.

Shimla

Shimla would be another great option for a destination wedding with panoramic views and mountains. Shimla is predominantly popular for a summer wedding when the weather is pleasant. You can find numerous hotels and resorts at the 'Queen of Hills' for your big day.

Kolkata

Kolkata with its insignias of the British era portrays the Victorian architectures perfectly. The 'City of Joy' is all about delicious food, rich traditions, culture, music, art, etc. This vibrant city is one of the finest places to tie the knot. It offers several exotic resorts and Rajbari (mansions of Bengali royal families) to make your big day a memorable one.

Agra

This would be the most romantic destination to tie the knot in front of the 'Symbol of Love'- Taj Mahal. Hence, Agra is the most perfect choice for your destination wedding. This historic city offers you the experience of a royal wedding.