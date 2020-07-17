5 Pastel lehengas that millennial brides can choose from

Wondering what colour lehenga to wear on your wedding? Here are some pastel lehenga ideas that brides choose from.

Unlock came as a sigh of relief for couples who had to postpone or cancel their wedding due to the lockdown. Finally, you can have your wedding, not so lavishly, but still with your loved ones by your side. So, brides – are you all set to do some wedding shopping? One of the most important decisions that you have to make before the wedding is your bridal lehenga. Now that the stores are open and deliverying online, you can shop to your heart's content.

After all, it is the day when your eyes will be on you regardless of how big or small your wedding is. Plus, how you look at your wedding will be captured in photos that will last a lifetime. So, following the trend going around, we are bringing to you a list of pastel lehengas that might suit your style and match your taste.

Check out the list of pastel lehengas you can opt for.

Pink

Blush, lace, pale, cherry blossom pink – there are numerous shades of pink you can go for. From fair to dusky, it suits every skin tone. Select your favourite shade from a wide range of pink palette.

Ivory

A pastel ivory lehenga is great for brides who want to wear something different. It is perfect for wheatish to fair skin tone.

Blue

From sky blue to baby blue to periwinkle – you can choose from a variety of shades. The best thing is that it could be paired with a contrasting blouse if you’d like.

Purple

From lavender to lilac, nothing brings freshness to your look like a purple pastel lehenga. It is perfect for the “hatke” bride who wants to take her lehenga style up a notch.

Green

If you want to go for a lehenga with a pop of colour, then go for a mint green, olive green or seafoam pastel lehenga. If you’re not sure of wearing it on your wedding day, it can be perfect for one of your pre-wedding functions.

ALSO READ Are you planning to add a Bengali touch to your wedding jewellery? Check out THESE latest designs

Share your comment ×