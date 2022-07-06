5 Peppy wedding songs that a bride and her brother should dance to make the ceremony happening

You argue and squabble but always come to be a strong team! From debating over the remote of the television to bickering over whose plate has more Maggie- even the tiniest of things can start a fight between you and your brother but when the another one is crying, you are the first one to offer a napkin. The wedding of a sister is quite special for a brother and enjoying it in full swing makes everlasting memories while cherishing the bond between you two. Dancing your heart out is one of the best ways to express the happiness you hold for her D-day! With all the big-fat preparations you have been a part of, you don’t have to fret about the list of songs. Here we presented you with a list of peppy songs that will add up to the vibe of the ceremony while making it all happening.

1. Morni Banke-Badhaai Ho

There is nothing better than tuning with your sissy on Punjabi Bollywood beats. The dramatic lyrics and lively music make the ceremony exciting while making everyone groove. This celebratory song is perfect to dedicate to your sister who has got that fashionista vibe in her. If you are choosing it for the sangeet ceremony then you can prepare a solo performance and ask her to tune in with you on some line but if you are choosing it for the wedding ceremony then gather your friends and drag the wedding couple on the dance floor to jazz on the beats.

2. Sweety Tera Drama- Bareilly ki Barfi

Have you been tolerating your sister’s never-ending drama? Well, it's the time to say it out loud to the world as well. The peppy beats, great lyrics or sweety tera drama cannot be missed for a whole lot of fun.

3. Kala Chashma- Baar Baar Dekho

We bet that you have never praised your sister’s look in your whole life! But this is her day and you can say your heart out with this peppier hit that never gets old! Pull out the sunglasses, get up and groove hard at the lyrics and beat of Kala Chashma. This song will surely leave everyone rocking on the stage!

4. London thumakda- Queen

A highly energetic song that has been the soul of almost every wedding ceremony, London thumakda will definitely make everyone groove while making them all happy and cheerful.

5. Let’s Nacho-Kapoor & Sons

Let’s not keep the bashing stop and go with this peppy song to get the party movin’ and groovin’. Give the message to all your friends, buddies and family member to come on the dance floor with this awesome and upbeat party song.

