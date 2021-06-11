5 Popular Bollywood songs to make your wedding ceremonies more enthusiastic and happening

Are you thinking on how to make your small intimate wedding enthusiastic? Here are 5 popular Bollywood wedding songs that will help you to achieve the desired moment on your big day.

Are you thinking to make your small intimate wedding extra creative and fun-filled? Then you surely can do that even if it is a small function because there is no such rule that you cannot make your intimate wedding happening. And to make a wedding function fun-filled, memorable and lively, you need to have an awesome collection of music to make things super enthusiastic. So, here are best Bollywood wedding songs to make each marriage function super happening.

Nachde Ne Saare

Nachde Ne Saare from the movie Baar Baar Dekho is a perfect song to utilise in your mehndi, sangeet or haldi function. The videography of the song is itself based on the mehndi ceremony. You can also learn some good steps form the video of this song and do some moves with its beats.

London Thumakda

This song would always be the best one for performing in Sangeet as the videography also suggests the same. You can include some bhangra steps in it to make it more creative.

Kala Chashma

Kala Chashma from the movie Baar Baar Dekho would be a hit number if you can use it in your mehndi or sangeet ceremony. You don’t always have to dance with all songs. Even playing the track in background would provide some moment of rave.

Punjabi Wedding Song

As the song itself is named by with the word wedding, so the ceremony would be incomplete without this track. You can include all your family members to have a small session of dancing together for a moment.

Morni Banke

Let this track be played in the background of your wedding function to create the warmth and enthusiasm. Be it sangeet, haldi, or mehndi, you can take this song for any function of your wedding.

Top 15 tracks for wedding

If you don’t want to dance at all in any of your function and just want the track to be played in the background, here are 15 popular Bollywood wedding tracks for the moment.

