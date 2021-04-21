5 Reasons to book a photographer for your wedding and how to pick the right one

Photography is one of the most essential parts of your wedding as it captures all the beautiful moments of your D-Day. So, here are some important factors to book a professional photographer for your wedding and how to pick the right one.

Weddings are not just about getting ready and performing the rituals. It is also about creating memories because you only get married once and you want to remember that day all your life. While some memories stay with us in our hearts and mind, some need to be captured through the lenses of the camera. And so wedding photography holds a lot of significance when it comes to creating those lifetime memories. So, Nikhil Arora, Founder of Knotty Days, talks about why is it necessary to book a wedding photographer for your D-Day.

Photography is an art and you need an artist to ace at their job

Just like you can’t work as a wedding planner, can’t cook like a chef and can’t dance like a choreographer, you cannot click pictures like a photographer as well. A photographer knows the best light, the best angles, and the best lenses to click the perfect pictures. These days the trends have anyways shifted to candid pictures, so you need someone who can find those perfect candid moments and create a story out of it through his or her pictures. You cannot be present everywhere to find those right angles or lights, but wedding photographers know where to be or to go for those perfect shots.

Editing the pictures

A photographer’s job does not end at clicking the pictures. They have to be edited and developed as well. If you hire someone who is untrained or is a family member, they wouldn’t know how to edit or remove the red eyes or improve the lighting etc. Only a professional photographer will be able to help you out there.

You can simply enjoy your wedding

You wouldn’t have to worry about all the important moments being captured or not. You can just enjoy your wedding and wait for all the moments to get captured. And not only you, all of your important family members will also be captured by a professional hand.

They can give you idea

During your wedding, you can be confused with the colours of your outfit. There are many special events in wedding apart from the wedding ritual where you have to look gorgeous as well. So, a photographer can tell give you an overall idea about the bright colours that look best on camera.

Your wedding album is all you’ll be left with

Once the wedding is over, years later all you’ll have is the wedding album. That one album can take you back in those golden moments and so you need to be sure that you hire a professional who does justice to your big day.

Tips to remember before selecting the photographer

There are many wedding photography agencies. So, you have to be careful and while going through their previous work properly to check their work. And it is always better to book someone who has already worked previously for any of your family members.

