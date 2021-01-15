Check out these 5 reasons to give arranged marriage a shot and to come out of the dreamy and fantasy-filled world of love marriages.

While everyone is busy looking for the love of their life and waiting for that fairytale romance, chances are that your parents have already found your knight in shining armour for you! Yes, arranged marriage! Most of us cringe at the thought of having an arranged marriage and want a dreamy, romantic and swept-off-our-feet kind of wedding.

But give arranged marriage a chance and you will not regret it. At times, love makes us blind and makes us forget about the practicalities of life. But parents never forget these things and therefore, can be trusted to choose the very best for us! Have a look at these 5 reasons why arranged marriages are better than love marriages.

Respect

Since it is your parents and extended family that has decided on the marriage, you will never even think of doing anything that would make them feel embarrassed. There is, therefore, a lot more respect between the two people than there is in love marriage.

Similarities

Your parents will choose a life partner for you keeping your interests, likes, dislikes etc in mind. They will only choose someone who will have the same values, goals and beliefs as you would have.

Adjustment

Both of you would be sort of strangers and therefore will be ready to make necessary adjustments for each other till you get to know each other properly and to develop a strong and stable relationship.

Courtship period

Times have changed now, and arranged marriage no longer means simply getting married to a stranger. Families one give time to the to-be spouses to get to know each other and understand each other well.

Choices

Undoubtedly, when you are having an arranged marriage, you have an endless number of options available. You can choose the kind of person you would want to get married to and spend the rest of your life with.

