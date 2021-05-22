5 Safety measures to be taken to arrange a wedding event amid COVID 19 second wave

It is time to be extra cautious while planning a wedding event amid the second wave of COVID 19. So, here are some important safety measures that you need to keep in mind while doing the planning.

As the second wave of COVID 19 has hit hard again and our country is still trying to inhibit it, there have been complete restrictions on wedding events. Different Indian states are following different rules for weddings. Amid this sensitive situation, if you are also one of them who is planning a wedding event, then here are some safety measures to follow.

Keep it minimal as possible

Remember, this situation is not going to end soon until we try harder to contain it. There can be more restrictions, rules and lockdown, if we continue to be careless and arrange our wedding events on a grand scale. If you can’t postpone the wedding, then it’s a better option to do it virtually.

Precautions and safety measures

Make sure you are following all the COVID 19 protocols and guidelines to keep yourself and your guests safe and protected from the deadly virus. Have proper arrangement of sanitisation, hand wash, temperature checking, etc. And don’t forget to mention in your wedding invite for the guests to wear masks.

Virtual Invitations

Due to the situation, it is better to not go anywhere unless you have some emergency. So, skip the idea of going somewhere to select your wedding invitation cards and then giving it to your guests. Simply create a virtual invite and share it with all your closed ones. There are several applications available in the internet that you can use for the creation.

Guest List

Keep a strict eye on your guest list and don’t let it increase from the number given by your state. If you try to dodge it, the entire event can be banned by the police. Shift in Timing Keeping the curfew in mind, some people are also shifting to day wedding. A brunch or lunch wedding event would even be a better idea to make the day more memorable. So, it’s a good idea than virtual ones. Also Read: 5 Ways to ensure mental wellbeing during wedding planning amid the COVID 19 second wave

