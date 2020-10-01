5 Secrets to have a sound sleep before your wedding to look fresh and rejuvenated

The arrangement of a wedding function comes with numerous responsibilities. And they may make the to-be-brides and grooms stressed. So, here are some effective tips to get a good sleep before your wedding.

Sound sleep is not only required for optimal health, but it is also an important factor of having naturally glowing skin. When you get 7 to 9 hours of sleep every day, it enhances cognitive health and relaxes the mind. Along with that, your skin also gets to rest and the night creams also work well.

However, if you are a bride or groom-to-be, it becomes impossible for you to have a sound sleep at night due to the tension of the big responsibility. It is a big day of your life which causes sudden adrenaline rush, as a result, you tend to face problems while falling asleep. But it is important to have enough sleep before the D-Day. So, here are some easy ways to have sound sleep at night before your wedding.

How to have enough sleep at night before the wedding?

Have a strict routine for exercise and bedtime

Maintain your fitness regimen regularly. Regular exercises can reduce your stress and aid in sleep. So, you can go for an evening walk to release the tension. It will make you tired at night and you will quickly fall asleep. And do that 20 to 30 minutes before hitting the bed to relax. You can take a warm shower in that time or meditate to soothe yourself.

Switch off all the devices

The light from your devices alerts your brain making you awake at night. So, stop checking phones and laptop at least one hour before going to bed.

Breathing exercises

You can try this breathing exercise to relax and soothe your mind to get the calming effect for sound sleep. Inhale through your nose to a mental count of 4. Hold your breath for a count of 7. Exhale completely through mouth on the count of 8. Repeat this pattern three times before sleeping.

Stop multitasking

Multitasking increases your cortisol level, a stress hormone, which makes you sleepless. So, instead, schedule your work for specific days.

Maintain the routine

Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. This will lower your cortisol level as to-be-brides or grooms tend to get stressed due to high cortisol levels.

