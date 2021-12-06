5 Security measures taken by celebrity couples you should adopt at your wedding

Right from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s dreamy wedding to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s star-studded nuptials in Italy, celebrity couples have been notoriously private about their nuptials. While some mandate a no-phone diktat, others go so far as having their guests sign a confidentiality agreement that forbids them from revealing details of the festivities. It appears actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif who are rumored to be tying the knot in Rajasthan this month have also opted for some stringent security measures. We take you through a similar list of policies you can mandate at your own wedding, should you hold privacy in high regard.

No phone diktat for your invitees

The fast-paced social media world compels everyone to be online often and take videos or stream content live. Hence, if you wish your guests would stay in the moment and make beautiful memories with you, asking them to submit their phones at the entrance to your venue is a wise move.

Guests can sign a non-disclosure agreement

Whether you have a wicked bachelor party at the venue or simply have some rituals that you need your guests to keep tight-lipped about, having an NDA is a great solution. Simply have your invitees sign a non-disclosure agreement that details all the aspects they cannot discuss with the outside world.

Give your guests code names

While this may not be necessary for anyone who doesn’t invite high profile guests often chased by paparazzi, it is a fun way to add mystery to your nuptials. Assigning a badass nickname or secret code for all your important guests can make it the event of the season. Feel free to let your imagination run wild so you could even have your mother-in-law’s code be something like Godzilla!

Seek your wedding planners’ permission to share pictures online

This is a fairly practical way to ensure that all of the pictures uploaded online have you looking flawless. Your wedding planners can run all the requests by you, which allows you total control over your images.

Give your guests phones without a camera

Many of your loved ones may protest the fact that they are not allowed any phones. So it is a good idea to offer them phones without a camera so they can text or call their loved ones without sharing images or videos of your event.

Would you consider mandating any of these security measures at your wedding? Tell us!

