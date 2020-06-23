5 Simple ways to incorporate family heirlooms at your wedding

Don’t know how to icorporate family heirlooms? Here are some simple ways you can style or include them in your intimate wedding.

The pandemic has changed the face of big-fat Indian weddings. Couples would never have imagined that they would be having intimate ceremonies with only a few people. But looking at the bright side, having a small wedding ceremony means celebrating the day with the people you’re closest to. It might not be the grandest of celebrations, but you still get to exchange vows with the person you love in hope of spending eternity together.

Another thing that makes Indian weddings special are the heirlooms passed on from generations. From a beautiful saree to a heavenly piece of jewellery, mothers and grandmothers gift brides some of the exceptional heirlooms. It is a treasure handed to only the most privileged brides. Not only does it uphold the beauty of a wedding, but it also keeps traditions alive.

Here are some tips to wear family heirlooms for the bride.

1) It is great if you have a wedding lehenga from your mother or grandmother to wear at the wedding. You can simply wear it as it is if you want or you can refashion it according to the trend. Getting some minor alternations can make a huge difference. But don’t let the touch of the original go away.

2) If you have a Gharara as an heirloom, then you can get it to refurbish just like Kareena Kapoor Khan who wore he mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore’s Gharara on her wedding. You can also use it for one of the pre-wedding ceremonies.

3) What if you have a saree but you want to wear a lehenga? You can take some cues from Isha Ambani, who wore her mother’s saree as a double dupatta over her shoulders at her wedding. You can also make a blouse or you can make a skirt which you can wear on pre-wedding functions.

4) From Soha Ali Khan to Sonam Kapoor, several actresses have elegantly donned jewellery gifted to them by their respective mothers. Jewellery is one of the most common heirlooms passed on in the family. You can wear it with any of your outfits. Or you can buy your outfits according to the heirloom jewellery. Rings, Kangan or a neckpiece, you can easily pair them with your outfit.

5) An heirloom can be as simple as a family photo. You can incorporate these pictures in the decor on boards or welcome tables. You can also plan the overall wedding design keeping the frame and the pictures in mind - a beautiful theme filled with nostalgia.

