  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

5 Small cake ideas to make your intimate wedding even more memorable

Millennial couples are all about celebrating their wedding in style. Check out these flavourful and elegant cake ideas to make your intimate wedding even more special.
15264 reads Mumbai
Weddings,wedding cake,Intimate Wedding,Cake Ideas5 Small cake ideas to make your intimate wedding even more memorable

Intimate weddings have altered the glamour of lavish Indian weddings to adjust to the normal, which involves measured guestlists and experimental emphasis. However, it is the need of the hour and a responsible choice to have a small wedding with your closed ones – which honestly is not bad at all! So, if you’re going to have a small, intimate wedding, the décor, the food and the cake should perfectly match the setting of the intimate affair.

Talking about cakes, who says you need to cut into a massive cake to celebrate your marriage? With guestlist cut down by half, you can go for smaller cakes. From single-serve minis to petite one-tiers, small cakes in all forms look beautiful. Wedding cakes, small and simple, are perfect for couples hosting an intimate gathering. You can even DIY if you have the time and skills.

Here are 5 elegant wedding cake ideas perfect for a small, intimate wedding.

Classic yet gorgeous

Dive into the goodness of this dreamy decadence that is garnished by edible pearls and designed with red roses along with other intricate yet beautiful details.

Mixed mediums

Celebrate your home wedding with this neutral-toned wedding cake with elegant rose gold drip and silk flowers - a real treat to the eyes and your taste buds. You can go for a smaller size if you wish.

Mini series

Take inspiration from these miniature elegant wedding cakes to prepare your wedding cake. From “something blue” to pink layers with intricate detailing, these fresh ones are a perfect blend of sweet romance and gorgeous details.

Little floral affair

Check out this stunner confection. The addition of the flower in bold hues adds personality to complement the beautifully decorated small wedding cake.

Edible goodness

This two-tier pink rosette cake is pure goals! The pink detailing accompanied by fresh flowers, and a dash of gold on the top-tier will surely compliment the heavenly union of two people coming together.

ALSO READ: Here’s everything you should know about floral jewellery for your wedding
ALSO READ: Things to remember before buying the perfect wedding shoes

Credits :youtube, getty

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement