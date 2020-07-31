5 Small cake ideas to make your intimate wedding even more memorable

Millennial couples are all about celebrating their wedding in style. Check out these flavourful and elegant cake ideas to make your intimate wedding even more special.

Intimate weddings have altered the glamour of lavish Indian weddings to adjust to the normal, which involves measured guestlists and experimental emphasis. However, it is the need of the hour and a responsible choice to have a small wedding with your closed ones – which honestly is not bad at all! So, if you’re going to have a small, intimate wedding, the décor, the food and the cake should perfectly match the setting of the intimate affair.

Talking about cakes, who says you need to cut into a massive cake to celebrate your marriage? With guestlist cut down by half, you can go for smaller cakes. From single-serve minis to petite one-tiers, small cakes in all forms look beautiful. Wedding cakes, small and simple, are perfect for couples hosting an intimate gathering. You can even DIY if you have the time and skills.

Here are 5 elegant wedding cake ideas perfect for a small, intimate wedding.

Classic yet gorgeous

Dive into the goodness of this dreamy decadence that is garnished by edible pearls and designed with red roses along with other intricate yet beautiful details.

Mixed mediums

Celebrate your home wedding with this neutral-toned wedding cake with elegant rose gold drip and silk flowers - a real treat to the eyes and your taste buds. You can go for a smaller size if you wish.

Mini series

Take inspiration from these miniature elegant wedding cakes to prepare your wedding cake. From “something blue” to pink layers with intricate detailing, these fresh ones are a perfect blend of sweet romance and gorgeous details.

Little floral affair

Check out this stunner confection. The addition of the flower in bold hues adds personality to complement the beautifully decorated small wedding cake.

Edible goodness

This two-tier pink rosette cake is pure goals! The pink detailing accompanied by fresh flowers, and a dash of gold on the top-tier will surely compliment the heavenly union of two people coming together.

