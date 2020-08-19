  1. Home
5 Splendid wedding themes the Virgo brides can opt for

Virgos are perfectionists who always give keen attention to details. They are attracted to natural things with small grandeur. So, here are 5 popular wedding themes for the Virgo brides.
26097 reads Mumbai Updated: August 20, 2020 11:57 am
Virgo is the earth element in the astrology and people of this zodiac sign have birthdays from August 23 to September 22. They are highly practical, sorted, grounded and great advisors. But they are quite picky and always pay keen attention to every detail of anything. They will work on things until they get the desired outcome and that’s why this zodiac sign is often called as the perfectionist. They always judge their own work.

So, when it comes to their wedding décor, then they will be quite picky. They will try hard to make everything perfect. And a gorgeous, catchy and vibrant wedding theme is everyone’s dream for their big occasion. So, here are some wedding themes for Virgo brides.

Popular wedding themes for Virgo brides:

Bohemian wedding theme

A chic boho wedding theme is perfect for Vigo people. A romantic woodland with wildflowers is the best setting for their wedding.

An intimate garden party wedding

A small garden party with limited guests for the wedding is another great option for the Virgo brides. It is romantic and the intimate setting can help the Virgos show their own style of decoration and be a perfectionist.

Whimsical fairytale wedding theme

Every Virgo bride would love this wedding theme for their big day. Since it’s all about being whimsical, things don’t have to be particular in the same pattern like colours, flowers, decor, etc.

Vintage wedding theme

Virgos pay attention to every detail to make them perfect. So, vintage wedding décor is great option for the brides of this zodiac sign. They can work on every part of this theme to make it romantic, classy and gorgeous.

Outdoor and rustic wedding theme

Being an earth element, people of Virgo zodiac sign are drawn to nature. So, a beautiful outdoor space would work great for their grand occasion.

Credits :thetalko, getty images

