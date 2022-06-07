5 Super easy ways to combat pre-wedding stress

With wedding festivities come long piles of chores that can lead to tiredness, stress and anxiety which is completely normal. The never-ending to-do list, always active mind, and sleepless nights due to excitement can take a toll on your cognitive health and can leave you feeling overwhelmed. The pressure in the head can take over the beauty and can sabotage your dreams of a perfect wedding, if not tackled. Bidding adieu to all the strains, tensions and worries before your D-day is extremely vital to bring out the best in you. Here we bring you 5 super easy ways to keep the strenuous wedding stress at bay so that you can walk the aisle with a calm and composed mind.

Take a break

Working continuously and stressing over things is something that can easily create tensions and frustrations. It is important to plan in advance and take breaks from the stressful planning before the wedding day so that it cannot disturb and distract you. Make sure you take out some time and invest it in soothing activities like listening to music or playing your favourite games to distract your mind from the thoughts of the wedding.

Pamper yourself

There is nothing better than the feeling of pampering yourself in the middle of chaos. Deep massages, using natural and homemade packs, taking hot showers and eating nourishing homemade meals can easily lead to a good mood. Just take out some time for yourself and indulge in some mood-boosting and mind soothing activities like cooking, and spending time with yourself by sipping a cuppa of coffee to unruffle your thoughts.

Try a beauty sleep

Beauty sleep is no myth, it is extremely true! Sleeping in a good cycle can easily fade out your worries while adding a glow to your face. Taking a nap or sleep is one of the easiest ways to forget everything about your tensions and worries while uplifting your mood. Make sure to keep the sleeping room dark and have a glass of turmeric milk before sleeping to have a night of quality sleep.

Practice mindfulness

You can easily manage your wedding stress by practising mindfulness. Daily 30 minutes of yoga followed by a meditation session is all good to refocus and reorganize your thoughts while clearing up your mind, uplifting your mood and boosting your energy levels. This not only helps your mental well-being but it also helps in toning your body. Try to make this a part of your daily routine.

Aromatherapy

Aromatherapy is a holistic healing treatment. It works like pixie dust. It’s often termed as an overall well-being booster as it enhances both physical and emotional health. Right from reducing stress, and agitation to boosting the quality of sleep and sleep cycle; aromatherapy works in various ways on your body.

Planning your wedding is one of the most exciting times of your life, but it sometimes gets accompanied by stress, causing restlessness and anxiety. Follow the above-mentioned super easy ways to overcome such overwhelming feelings and detoxify your mind.

