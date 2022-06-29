5 Gorgeous takeaways from at-home Ariana Grande's wedding

Ariana Grande, a Grammy winner, wed fiance Dalton Gomez in a ceremony that was anything but grand. Less than 20 people attended the modest wedding that Grande, 28, and the Los Angeles real estate agent had in May at her home in Montecito, California, in true diva style. The couple had a fairytale-like appearance. The photos from the wedding were quickly consumed by their admirers, and the posts quickly went viral. Simply put, Ariana's followers adored this sentimental time in her and Dalton's relationship.

Here we bring you 5 takeaways from the beautiful couple’s intimate wedding ceremony:

1. Romantic candlelit evening wedding

Many couples want pleasant atmospheres for their wedding ceremonies and receptions, and candles can offer that. Ariana’s ceremony was held in her home which was lit only by candles. Candles all around the newlyweds provided consistently beautiful photographs. Any ceremony would be enhanced by this aesthetic touch.

2. Four-legged pup posing for the day

For the "I dos," many couples opt to bring their pet friends along, and Grande did the same. On the wedding day, Toulouse, Ariana's rescue dog, was spotted getting clicked for the pictures. This is a really sweet concept for including your best friend who is a dog in the wedding festivities. All the inspiration you'll need for your big day is in her pet's wedding photos.

3. Suspended floral décor to enchant everyone

Flowers have always had a special position in wedding decor, regardless of the theme, and suspended floral arrangements are the newest style that has been wowing everyone lately! Flowers also enhance the beauty of any room they are put to! At home, in front of ceiling-mounted bouquets of flowers, Ariana resembled a bride.

4. A close-knit big day

It's not always a modest event that comes with hosting an intimate wedding. An intimate wedding can be the perfect setting for a special celebration when only the couple's closest friends and family are invited. Intimate weddings give privacy and exclusivity. Less than 20 of their closest friends and family members attended the wedding, which the pair, who began dating in January 2020, attended in order to witness them seal the deal of togetherness.

5. Stunning lush greenery wedding table runner

Rich foliage draped the dining tables for the couple's wedding ceremony, creating a refined tablescape. A table runner made of lush foliage is a fantastic way to update your table settings. Gather some flora, moss, and leaves to make a gorgeous dining centrepiece!

If you want to host a lavish celebrity-style wedding as well, take a cue from the pair who vowed to live happily ever after and be in love forever.

