5 Tips to get lush lashes at the wedding for every Bride to be

Lush lashes are always on demand for all the brides to be. So, here are some easy ways for them to get thick and fuller lashes before their wedding.

Beautiful, gorgeous and lush lashes are every bride’s dream for their wedding. After all, it will make your eyes look bigger and gorgeous. Along with the gorgeous eye makeup, the lush lashes will look stunning.

Are you thinking about how to have lush lashes for your big day? Here are some easy ways for this. Read below to know.

Tips to have lush lashes for your wedding.

Growth Serum for lashes

Growth serums for lush lashes are available in the market that can be used daily on the lashes to make them thick. The ingredients in the serum make the lashes fuller and longer. But if you get any reactions in your eyes using them, then stop that immediately and consult your doctor.

False lashes

Generally, your makeup artist will provide the synthetic false lashes along with the bridal makeup. The lash stripes will be glued on your lash line. But they can get wet and damaged by tears, so talk to your artist about that.

Eyelash extensions

A trained professional will glue individual extensions to your lashes to make them look thick. Extensions are done generally by mink, nylon or polyester, but for best and natural results, stick to mink. Mink is softer and looks more natural. Talk to your technician about the method properly and take an appointment for the extensions a few days before your wedding.

Lashes and brows growth oil

Some growth oils are available that can make both the lashes and brows thicker. You can opt for those also to get the best of both worlds.

A good quality Mascara

Always buy a good quality mascara that will make your lashes look fuller and thicker. It’s better to opt for an expensive one.

