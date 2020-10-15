5 Tips to have a perfect virtual wedding that have its own perks

During this global pandemic, a virtual wedding is the best option to take vows as we have to maintain social distancing. So, here are some tips and ideas to arrange a virtual wedding.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social gathering has been restricted to contain the virus. And hence, the virtual wedding is in trend right now where you can take vows maintaining social distancing properly.

Are you going to get hitched virtually as well? Then, here are some tips and ideas to do it successfully along with why it is great to have a virtual wedding.

Virtual wedding planning ideas:

Perks of virtual wedding

These are the positive sides of having a virtual wedding:

Less time-consuming

It takes less time to plan a virtual wedding than a traditional wedding. Since everyone will be there virtually, so you won't have a lot of arrangements to make.

Celebrate with the close ones

You can celebrate your most important day with only your close near and dear ones.

Budget-friendly

It saves a lot of money. You don’t need to rent a large venue to accommodate all guests; also food arrangements will be less. So, overall, it will be cost-effective.

How to plan a virtual wedding?

These are the things to keep in mind for the arrangement:

Equipment

Make sure you have all the important equipment for the virtual wedding along with a good network so that your guests won’t have any problems while watching the ceremony.

Lighting and backdrop

Where the ceremony will take place, make sure that area has enough natural light. Choose the right backdrop that will reflect lights. If there isn't much natural light, then arrange for artificial lights, so that it won’t look dark in the camera.

Vendors

These vendors can also help you with your virtual wedding to make it perfect:

Florist: They can adorn the room with flowers and the backdrop where the ceremony will take place.

Photographer and videographer: Though it is a small function, it is special for you, so your entire wedding can be recorded so that your friends can have a look at the photos and videos later.

Angles

If you are having your virtual wedding at home, then choose the angles properly so that guests can see the entire ceremony virtually without any disturbance.

Invest on focal points

Since you are cutting down your budget on guests, venue and catering, you can invest on other things like decoration, flowers, lights, etc.

Also Read: 5 Most trending wedding colours and how to use them for your BIG day

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×