5 Tips to keep in mind for a Monsoon Wedding

Weddings can be perfectly planned in the monsoons contrary to the belief that people say it will be messy to get married beneath the rain clouds. The decor and styling can be perfectly planned during the Monsoon Wedding.

When it comes to throwing a monsoon wedding, there is hardly enough that can be said about hiring a capable team. Whimsically calligraphed wedding invitations and tracking those pesky RSVPs, meticulously styled tablescapes engineered down to the last dessert spoon, and lastly but most importantly the perfect wedding outfit replete with a scintillating trail, draped to perfection.

Luxury Wedding Stylist, Meha Bhargava reveals 5 tips that one should keep in mind while planning a Monsoon wedding.

The Peacock theme is the one that one should go for. Artificial Peacocks of different sizes decorated with a variety of flowers can add a royal feel to your wedding in Monsoon, Plan them in such a way that they are present in all positions whether standing or dancing

Ribbons of all colours can be used to make a vibrant canopy or multiple ceiling decorations. To add to the simplicity or rather bring out the beauty of colours, you can use lights if it's an evening wedding and flowers if it’s an afternoon ceremony to capture the whole decor in its best form. Delicate floral arrangements and installations with peacocks, paper boats, and raindrops will make this theme endearing and memorable.

As far as styling is concerned, you needn’t dress up heavily just because you’re a bride, style is all about feeling confident in whatever you wear. Go for something you find comfort in. When you are a monsoon bride, fabrics like cotton, georgette, chanderi, cotton-silk blends and even organza sarees or organza lehengas are feel-good materials that will ensure blissful comfort and ease.

Monsoon Season is not at all about tip-toeing in those 5-inch heels, the choice is yours. So the final monsoon wedding wear is to opt for the good-old Juttis and knock those heels in a corner.

In the hair and makeup section, wear waterproof everything and go for a matte base. Don’t wear a bold lip colour; try nudes or lip tints instead and opt for lighter hair accessories over full-floral buns.

Additional tip:

All the theme and decor ideas should be made in such a way that it doesn’t dampen your spirit if it rains, so you must be prepared for Plan B as well. While executing a monsoon wedding keep an eye on the weather forecast as well. One should be prepared with a backup plan like an indoor alternative or a lounge for the guests with hot beverages.

