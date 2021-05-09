5 Tips to keep in mind while choosing the perfect bridal purse for your wedding

You may think it is not that important for the brides to find a perfect bridal handbag when it has no functional purpose. So, the budget and selection of bridal bags can be compromised. This perception is absolutely wrong. Along with all other bridal essentials, your handbag also needs to be perfect and functional so that you can keep your important stuff in it. So, Priyanka Ahuja, Master franchisee (India), CARPISA, talks about how to find the right bridal handbag if you are a bride to be.

Clutch

Clutch is always our first preference when it comes to choosing a bridal purse. So, choose an ethnic clutch with thread works or metallic surface to ace your bridal game. For colours, you can consider red, beige, maroon, etc.

Potli Bag

Red, round potli with beautiful threadwork on it is every bride’s first preference. Potlis are easy and comfortable to carry, you just need to hang it around your arm and can keep all of your essentials during the important event of your life.

Box Clutch

Box clutches need to be carried in your hand, but they take your entire bridal look to another level. These are adorned with several works of thread, flowers and pearls.

Things to keep in mind while buying your wedding purse