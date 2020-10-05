5 Tips to nail the perfect Rajasthani Royal Bridal look for your D Day

If you are planning for a Rajasthani wedding, then the bridal look has to be regal as well. So, check out the tips and ideas to create and nail the perfect Rajasthani royal bridal look.

When it comes to royal Indian weddings, then Rajasthan is the first name that comes to everyone's mind. Royal palaces, Rajputi bridal look, delicious Rajasthani cuisine, pristine landscapes, etc. take the wedding functions to the next level.

So, if you are planning for a royal wedding, then you have to pay keen attention to every detail to give a great grandeur to the wedding function. And one of the most important things is the Royal Rajasthani bridal look. So, here’s how can you nail the look for your D-Day.

Tips to have a spectacular Rajasthani royal bridal look:

Jewellery

When it comes to Rajasthani royal bridal look, the jewellery is extremely important. Rajasthani traditional jewellery pieces are all about precious stones on diamond or gold with some gorgeous intricate designs. Nathni (nose ring), Aad (Rajasthani necklace), Baajuband (armlet), Rakhdi (bell-shaped pendant), Kamarband (waistband), etc. are some of the traditional Rajasthani jewellery that you can add to your list.

Rajasthani lehenga

A gorgeous Rajasthani lehenga is an integral part of your royal bridal look. And this look is never complete without the traditional lehenga choli of Rajasthan that is made with silk and embroidered with semi-precious stones and floral patterns. Panelled lehenga choli, mermaid style lehenga, straight cut lehenga, lehenga with gota-patti work, multicoloured lehenga, lehenga with Rajasthani bell and horse motifs, lehenga with bandhani prints, etc. will make you look like a real Rajput queen.

Hairstyle

Fishtail braid on the side with small flowers, top knot bun with flowers and stone studs, classic braid, middle part puff with a braid, etc. are currently in trend to nail your royal Rajasthani bridal look.

Rajasthani royal bridal makeup

Royal Rajasthani bridal look is done with minimal makeup mostly. You can take help from these tips to create the right royal bridal look like eyeshadow matching the colour of lehenga choli, light-toned blusher and foundation, matching lipstick, kohl and mascara.

Rajasthani mehendi

Rajasthani mehendi is associated with elaborate designs with motifs of gods, goddesses and peacocks. So, you can opt for the dulha-dulhan design (bride and groom), elephant and swan motifs, peacock designs, etc. to adorn your hands and feet.

