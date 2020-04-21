5 Unexpected wedding expenses you should be aware of

Wedding planning is not an easy task. There are many unexpected costs that might occur at the last minute. Here are 5 common unexpected wedding expenses and how to manage them.

Have you fixed your wedding date? Now comes the planning – the most strenuous, hectic yet enjoyable time. Planning a wedding is a big task and requires excellent organizational and time management skills. It is not a task for the faint of heart. It can be extremely overwhelming and stressful if you don’t manage everything timely and properly. Plus, you don’t know what task or cost might sneak up at the last minute.

Sticking to a budget is one of the trickiest parts of planning a wedding. Even after planning and sorting everything out, it is easy to forget about the small details. Some hidden costs might pop up at the wedding that would require your attention. But how do you manage that? How can you take care of the costs that might imbalance your whole budget? To help you out, we have made a list of expenses to make sure your day won’t come with a big bill.

Here is a list of last-minute costs and tips on how to manage them.

When the outfit doesn’t fit

Rarely does it happen that you buy an item off the rack and it fits you like a glove. So, you get them tailored before the wedding day. But sometimes that blouse you got fixed just doesn’t fit right! As a result, you spend more to get it fixed or buy another one. That will add to the cost and might even make you panic.

How to manage: Check the fitting way before the wedding date to avoid last-minute panics or buy an extra blouse just in case.

When there is a shortage of food and booze

Dine and wine, both are important at a wedding. The last thing you want is your guests complaining about the shortage of food and booze.

How to manage: Arrange the pre-wedding functions at a place with restricted closing time. You can also keep the back-up of food and drinks to avoid the problem.

When the jewellery breaks

A stone coming out of the pretty necklace or your earring break – small problems but can spoil the mood and make you spend more on new jewellery.

How to manage: Keep spare earrings and necklace to spare yourself the scare.

When the vendor cancels

The most unexpected wedding cost has to be the one when your vendor cancels in you at the last minute. Panic alert!

How to manage: Keep in touch with another vendor in case this one cancels. If you hire a wedding planner, ensure that you check their reviews and work beforehand.

When the wedding invitation has errors

Sometimes the wedding invitations you spend so much time and money to contain small errors that can’t be avoided. In such a case, you’ll have to re-order the whole set of new invites.

How to manage: Check it carefully beforehand to kick the problem at its curb. Take a friend or family member if you need to.

