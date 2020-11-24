5 UNIQUE and USEFUL wedding gift ideas that the couple will appreciate

Want to gift something that is useful yet special? Check out these 5 unusual gift ideas and give the newly-weds a gift they will always remember.

Finding the perfect gift can be quite hard. You want to give the couple a gift that they would use and that would also convey your best wishes to them. The newly-weds would start a new life together and you can choose the right gift for them while keeping this in mind.

You want to gift them something that they would like and that would come in handy. You can give them decorative stuff for their new home or give them something that would pamper them. Here are some unique gift ideas that you can have a look at to give the best gift possible on their special day.

His and Her bath linen set

Pamper the couple by giving them the gift of luxury. Give them matching bathrobes and towels with their initials sown on it.

Wine decanter and glasses

These will come in handy for them to toast the beginning of their new life. You can also get these monogrammed to add a special personal touch.

Bed linen

Soft and comfy bed linen is always a good idea. Gift them a gorgeous set of a bedsheet set along with comforters.

Customised Crockery

Instead of giving them the cliched dinner set, get it engraved with their initials to personalise it and gift them stunning customised crockery.

Watch set

There are many brands that give a pair of watches, especially for the newly-weds. Gift them a pair of couple watches to signify the beginning of their time together.

