5 Unique ways to propose your soulmate

Proposing someone is a big deal. It requires a well thought out plan and an even better location. Try these 5 ideas to pop the question to your special someone and sweep them off their feet.

So you’ve met your special someone and have decided to spend the rest of your life together. The next step is to pop the big question. Now, the quality of the rest of your life depends on this. On the way, you would ask the question. Whether you will sweep her off her feet or will plan a close-knit simple evening.

There are tons of ideas to propose your special someone. It all depends on what you both like and how you both are. Whether you want to downplay it and just focus on the emotions or you want to go all out and make the world know that you’ve found your soulmate. So, here are 5 ideas to pop the question.

At a family get together

Our families play a huge role in our major life decisions. So based on this, you can ask her to marry you when you both are surrounded by your loved ones.

On a trip

If you want to go all out, then you can especially plan a trip to ask the question at your favourite destination.

At a restaurant

This one’s a cliche. But if you both love cliches, then pop the champagne and put the ring in her glass to surprise her and make the evening a memorable one.

At home

If you both love a comforting environment and want it to be a quiet affair, then popping the question in the comfort of your home is probably the best idea. You can make her breakfast in bed to make her feel special and then pop the question.

With skywriting

This is probably the most ‘let the world know’ kind of an idea. It is for those who want to pull all the stops for their special someone and want the world to know about them.

Credits :Pexels

