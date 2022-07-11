5 Unusual vegetarian hors d'oeuvres to serve at your wedding

Any event planner will tell you that one of the last things you should cut costs on for your wedding is the cuisine. Prior to enjoying the wedding's main dish, appetisers are served to whet guests' appetites. They essentially serve as the meal's foreplay. Of course, delicious appetisers at your wedding will set the tone and energise your guests for the rest of the party. One of our favourite hors d'oeuvres ideas is to provide little, bite-sized versions of your guests' favourite dishes that are incredibly light, super crispy, and super simple since many of your visitors may even be vegetarians.

To help you with the same, we bring five novel vegetarian canapés for your wedding.

1. Grilled veggies skewers

Grilled veggie Skewers, which are prepared with zucchini, red onion, bell peppers, onions, and other vegetables then grilled to perfection before being drizzled with tangy sauce and sprayed with a fresh garlic herb sauce, are a must-have at summer weddings. The purpose of this recipe is to incorporate a range of colours and vegetables that will keep their shape.

2. Crispy corn

Corn kernels are fried and then spiced to create the snack known as "crispy corn." When you serve delectable sweet corn, you also provide a nutritious whole grain. Go a little wild with corn by adding flour and masala to make it Crispy Corn, and on the other hand, go a little Mexican by dipping some in lime juice, cheese, spices, and butter. It tastes even better when you add some sliced salad.

3. Flatbread

The adaptability of flatbread is its best quality. You can choose to feed your guests your all-time favourite flavour combination or select a few other options that you are confident will go over well. If you are aware that any of your guests will have dietary restrictions, this is an excellent choice.

4. Stuffed mushroom

It contains the ingredients that you often associate with filled mushrooms, including nuts, herbs, garlic, chopped mushroom stems, breadcrumbs, and grated cheese. Everyone adores this combination for a reason. The temptation to consume these stuffed mushrooms is strong! The ideal savoury, one-bite sangeet and cocktail hour appetizer are these stuffed mushrooms.

5. Fruit skewers

Fruit skewers are simple to prepare, convenient to make ahead of time, and a hit at any gathering, whether it's a birthday party or a wedding ceremony. Everybody will be grateful for the cooling snack—and the hydration—on a hot day. They are flavorful and sweet, and they can be served frozen, fresh, with fruit dip, or even with chocolate!

Your wedding day will be spectacular and successful thanks to these unique appetiser options.

