5 Valentine's Day- themed wedding decor ideas

Valentine's Day is a day to celebrate love, and your wedding is a day to celebrate your love. So, why not play matchmaker and pair the two to create a one-of-a-kind event? Whether you plan your wedding for the holiday itself or simply throw a valentine- themed affair, there are numerous ways to maximize the romance.

Here are our 5 favorite ways to have a Valentine’s-inspired celebration, for your wedding.

1. Send themed invitations

A well-designed invitation suite is the most effective way to set the tone for any event. If you're customizing it for Valentine's Day, try a romantic touch like this custom heart-shaped illustration, a red-scalloped border, or even a pretty calligraphy script.

2. Dress bridesmaids in shades of pink

Create a vision of love with shades of pink and red bridesmaid dresses. This lovely deep colour will give off an ultra-romantic vibe. Allow them to accessorize on their own to avoid looking too matchy-matchy.

3. Adorable favors

Valentines-themed favors are a little something extra that your guests will be so pleased to receive. From heart-shaped ideas to sweet treats, each one-of-a-kind DIY favour celebrates love and can be used as a takeaway for any romantic occasion—not just your wedding!

4. Add blush accents to your venue design

Is there a more elegant and romantic colour than blush pink? Wreaths are always a great idea for any type of wedding. Consider heart-shaped wreaths for your valentine’s day wedding decorations. Wreaths of white, red, and pink blooms can be used to decorate your seats, or oversized wreaths could hang from the ceiling. A pink or red wedding venue might also be tough to find, but it'll certainly drill in your theme. Plus, it'll look beautiful in photos.

5. Exchange Valentine’s Day card

Obviously, every couple who marries on Valentine's Day must exchange Valentine's cards. You can do this before the ceremony with a note that reflects your personality, whether it's over-the-top romantic or completely punny.

Valentine's Day weddings are the epitome of romance. Create your love story with these valentines day wedding ideas for the ultimate romantic wedding celebration. Celebrate your love with your loved ones by using Valentine's Day wedding theme.

Also Read: 4 Ways to enhance your wedding guest experience