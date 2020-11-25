5 Ways to have the BEST pre wedding sleepover with your girl gang

Calm down those pre-wedding nerves by having a sleepover with your girl gang. Here are 5 cool ideas to plan the ultimate slumber party with your besties and say goodbye to singlehood.

So it’s your big day tomorrow. You’ll be starting a new phase of your life and are sure to have wedding jitters. To calm you down and to let your hair loose before the big day, what better than planning an old school sleepover with your girlfriends. It’s ideal for you to take a break from all the wedding fervour and unwind with your besties.

Spend your last night as a single woman with your girl pals and gossip away to glory. Share your dreams about and your hopes of what lies ahead and indulge in some serious pampering sessions. Here are 5 ways to plan the best slumber party with your girl gang to celebrate the last night of your single life.

Matching sleepwear

Get matching robes for you and your girlfriends. You can get ‘Team Bride’ written on the back of the night suits and get ‘Wife to be’ written on your nightwear.

Photo Props

Have quirky and fun props to make your pictures interesting. Capture all the moments and experiment with the props to make your slumber party pictures memorable.

Goodies

Give your besties a basket full of goodies and gifts to let them know how much they mean to you and pamper your pillars of support.

Binge-watch rom-coms

What ideal time to watch rom coms when your own life is no less than a rom-com. Revel at the moment that you are getting married to the love of your life and savour it.

Games

Play fun games like truth and dare and bridal bingo to reveal the spicy truths and indulge in some serious gossip sessions.

